Covid-19: SA reports 73 new deaths as cases rise to 131 800

A further 73 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported - three from KwaZulu Natal, 13 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng Province and 40 from Western Cape - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported on Saturday.

This brings the total deaths to 2 413.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 131 800, with 7 210 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1 529 009 tests have been completed in total of which 35 905 new tests are reported. The mortality rate is 1,8% with the number of recoveries standing at 67 094. This translates to a recovery rate of 50,9%.



Case Data

Province - Total cases - Percentage total

Eastern Cape - 23 658 - 17,9

Free State - 1160 - 0,9

Gauteng - 34285 - 26,0

KwaZulu-Natal - 7786 - 5,9

Limpopo - 862 - 0,7

Mpumalanga - 925 - 0,7

North West - 3454 - 2,6

Northern Cape - 355 - 0,3

Western Cape - 59315 - 45,0