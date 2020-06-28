Covid-19: SA reports 73 new deaths as cases rise to 131 800
A further 73 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported - three from KwaZulu Natal, 13 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng Province and 40 from Western Cape - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported on Saturday.
This brings the total deaths to 2 413.
The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 131 800, with 7 210 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1 529 009 tests have been completed in total of which 35 905 new tests are reported. The mortality rate is 1,8% with the number of recoveries standing at 67 094. This translates to a recovery rate of 50,9%.
Case Data
Province - Total cases - Percentage total
Eastern Cape - 23 658 - 17,9
Free State - 1160 - 0,9
Gauteng - 34285 - 26,0
KwaZulu-Natal - 7786 - 5,9
Limpopo - 862 - 0,7
Mpumalanga - 925 - 0,7
North West - 3454 - 2,6
Northern Cape - 355 - 0,3
Western Cape - 59315 - 45,0
Total: 131 800 - 100,0
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province - Deaths - Recoveries
Eastern Cape - 384 - 12192
Free State - 9 - 356
Gauteng - 166 - 7712
KwaZulu-Natal - 109 - 3417
Limpopo - 5 - 387
Mpumalanga - 2 - 239
North West - 5 - 433
Northern Cape - 1 - 186
Western Cape - 1732 - 42172
Total - 2413 - 67094
"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.
IOL