Covid-19: SA reports 809 new cases and 27 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa reported 809 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement. The NICD said 809 new cases had been identified, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 906 422. The NICD said this increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 27 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 780 to date. 17 783 920 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,“ the NICD said. The majority of new cases on Sunday are from KwaZulu-Natal (22%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Gauteng accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The total number of cases reported on Sunday (809) is lower than the number of cases reported on Saturday (1 306). It is also lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (1 354).

The NICD noted that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. According to the Department of Health’s vaccine data dashboard, a total of 52 556 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

Gauteng has administered the highest number vaccines in the last 24 hours, with the dashboard recording a total of 15 546 vaccines administered. This is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with a total of 10 096 vaccines administered and Western Cape administered 6 621 vaccines. Eastern Cape administered 6 217 vaccines, North West 5 253, Free State 3 452, Northern Cape 2 466 and Mpumalanga 2 434. Limpopo administered the lowest amount of vaccines with only 471.