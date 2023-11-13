CPUT said it is working with SAPS and NPA after student stabbed in GBV attack

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) said it is working with South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure the suspect who stabbed a female CPUT student in what is believed to be a GBV incident is brought to book. In a statement released by CPUT Vice-Chancellor Prof Chris Nhlapo, the university is focusing on supporting the student.

The student is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by a male known to her who is a student at UWC. “We would like to commend the young men who responded first to the victim, your bravery in doing so likely saved her life,” Nhlapo said in his statement. “It is testament that the many gender-based violence (GBV) interventions that the university rolls out, works, and that CPUT men will not stand for these types of attacks on our fellow sisters, wives, mothers and loved ones,” he said, adding that it is sad such an incident has occurred as the nation prepares for the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

“We would like to urge members of the CPUT community to stop sharing the video clips of the attack, since this risks re-traumatising not only the victim, but other people who may have experienced similar.” Meanwhile chairperson of Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Elleck Nchabeleng said the committee condemned the attack in the strongest terms possible. “Our country is grappling with a high rate of gender-based violence, where most victims even die. It would seem that society is not angry enough. We must show anger and be very intolerant of these kinds of abuses as South Africans. All men should be able to say in one voice: not in our name,” said Nchabeleng.

Nchabeleng said this is just one incident of violence against university students, some of whom were attacked inside and off campuses and campus residences. He added safety should be the first priority in student accommodation that is based outside of campuses. “The committee is really saddened by this incident and therefore calls for heightened security on off-campus residences and that all support should be availed to all students until they finish writing their examinations,” said Nchabeleng.