Cape Town - An executive member of the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum was shot as she used her body as a human shield to protect children during a gang shooting. Soon after Sakienah Daniels, 50, was wounded on the ear, members of the Anti-Gang Unit were deployed and arrested a 34-year-old man, who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

On Tuesday morning a second arrest was made when a 26-year-old man who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm was nabbed.

The shooting happened while Sakienah was standing in Katdoring Street, near Leeukop Street, in Tafelsig.

Abie Isaacs, the chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF says he personally contacted Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula on Monday night to report the incident and for the AGU to be deployed immediately.

The crime-fighting granny had been waiting at a bus stop for one of her children to arrive from work when rival gangsters started shooting at one another.

“She was going to fetch her children from the bus stop and she pushed children out of the way,” says Isaacs. “The bullet grazed her left ear and missed her head.”

Sakienah was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

Her daughter confirmed on Tuesday Sakienah was at home and resting.

Isaacs says he will be appealing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a Commission of Inquiry into gang violence on the Cape Flats, which has spiked.

“We as a CPF condemn this act of violence after one of our members was hit by a stray bullet.

“Members of the Anti-Gang Unit made an arrest and we can see the effect they have in the Western Cape.

“We are calling on the president for a Commission of Inquiry into why gang violence has become rife, it is unprecedented.”

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, confirms two suspects were arrested. “Several houses were searched which resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” he says.

“During the early hours of [yesterday] morning, the 26-year-old suspect responsible for the attempted murder was arrested.

“He too was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“We will now investigate the possibility that the first suspect was also involved in the shooting incident.”

