Criminal charges laid over illegal surveillance of Sekunjalo and Independent Media executives

Evidence of espionage against the Sekunjalo Group, Independent Media and Dr Iqbal Survé, has led to criminal charges being laid with the South African Police Services (SAPS) for investigation. The Sekunjalo Group (Sekunjalo), Independent Media and the chairman of both organisations, Dr Iqbal Survé, have opened a criminal case in connection with the recent discovery of unlawful espionage perpetrated against them. More than a month ago, Sekunjalo appointed a private security service provider, who discovered that illegal surveillance had been conducted against Dr Survé, his family and senior executives of Independent Media, AYO Technology Solutions (AYO) and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI). This is the second case in the past month that has been opened. The first case is currently being investigated by law enforcement and involves the presence of an unknown substance planted in Dr Survé’s vehicle. Specific threats to Dr Survé’s life were also noted. Sekunjalo is deeply concerned by the extent of the unlawful surveillance of its business operations and its senior executives. Investigations have revealed the presence of highly sophisticated bugging devices, and the use of sophisticated military-type grabber machines responsible for downloading information, audio, images and texts.

Though the investigations are on-going, Dr Survé and Sekunjalo have reason to believe that former senior members of the apartheid-era security branch operating in private detective agencies and companies, may be behind the unlawful espionage. The security company hired by Dr Survé, Sekunjalo and Independent Media, has advised that these apartheid-era security operators work with IT specialists that can intercept mobile phones, emails, and other information.

Sekunjalo, Independent Media and Dr Survé have also issued a strong request for swift investigation and support to protect the integrity of the companies, their employees and the safety of Dr Survé and his family.

Dr Survé, Sekunjalo and Independent Media regard this unlawful conduct as not only aimed at destabilising Sekunjalo and Independent Media but, that it also threatens the livelihoods of thousands of employees. However, they have expressed their confidence in the South African Police Services to conduct a thorough investigation to bring these perpetrators to book.

Please direct all media enquiries to [email protected] or call: 082 339 1199.