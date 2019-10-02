Cape Town - A family row has erupted over the burial of a Kuils River mom and her two daughters whose husband first killed them and then himself.
The husband’s family has allegedly refused to allow Pumla Mvinjelwa Ntombela’s family to have the bodies.
Angry relatives of Pumla, 33, say they do not want their sister to be buried with her murderer.
Pumla along with her daughters, Nhlanhla and Bajabulile, were found shot and killed in their home in Bardale Village last week along with her husband Simthembile who apparently left a suicide note before turning the gun on himself.
Her sister, Nondumiso Mvinjelwa, says after the shocking incident both families agreed to wait for her father, Mncedisi, 73, to travel from the Eastern Cape for the funeral arrangements. But they got a shock when they found out Simthembile’s family had gone to Tygerberg Mortuary to identify the bodies without them.