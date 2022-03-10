Cycling, skateboarding on Sea Point Promenade could be a thing of the past

Cape Town - The Sea Point Promenade is expected to become a pedestrian-only zone as a new proposal could see a ban on any form of wheeled movement, unless the public says otherwise. The proposal is that the Sea Point Promenade, from its beginning at Mouille Point to the Pavilion swimming pool, be a walking zone only, with pedal cyclists, skateboarders and roller-bladers prohibited and only allowed along the sidewalk of Beach Road.

The City’s Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said on Wednesday: “We have found that approximately 90% of those using the promenade are pedestrians strolling to enjoy the scenic environment, or joggers. “A considerable number of these visitors are vulnerable people such as children and the elderly who are frail and at risk of serious injury when run over by an electric bike, an e-scooter, or even cyclists and skateboarders going at speed.” Quintas added that in the past eight years there had been an increase in the number of visitors to the promenade, as well as a rise in the speed of some devices and conflict between users.

“Given these challenges, we are recommending some changes to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all of those who visit this iconic stretch along the Atlantic seaboard,” he said. The findings follow a five-month investigation into the matter between February and June 2021, in addition to a site visit by Quintas, along with other officials, in September 2021. The full report on the investigation was submitted to the subcouncil in September 2021, and is open for public comment from Thursday until April 10, 2022.

Members of the public who would like to provide their thoughts are able to do so via the online platform here, by emailing here or in person between 2pm and 7pm at the Sea Point Civic Centre on March 15 and 17, as well as on March 26 between 10am and 2pm at the Sea Point Promenade. The full proposal involves: Pedestrians only between Mouille Point and the Pavilion swimming pool at the Sea Point Promenade - including wheelchairs and prams

Cyclists on pedal bicycles, skateboarders and roller-bladers should share the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road.

No e-bikes, e-scooters or motorised devices should be allowed on the promenade, neither on the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road. “I want to add that Subcouncil 16 received many complaints and reports about the conflict between pedestrians and those on bicycles and motorised devices over the past few years,” local ward councillor Nicola Jowell said on Wednesday.

“Of concern is that some of the elderly visitors ended up in hospital after crashes because people on bicycles and e-bikes go much faster than those on feet. Some of these devices are also heavy and can cause serious injuries,” she added. Quintas made it clear that the City welcomed cyclists to enjoy the Mother City’s beauty, but only on the sidewalk when it came to the Promenade. IOL