PORT ELIZABETH - Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela, said on Thursday that the party was "delighted" with the by-election results in two wards. "We are thankful to the voters in the City of Cape Town, Ward 54, for entrusting the DA with their vote as well as voters in Knysna, Ward 4, where we saw a massive increase in our voter percentage," Madikizela said in a statement.

In the City of Cape Town, Ward 54, the DA got 88.63% of the vote and in Ward 4 in Knysna, they also retained the ward, Madikizela said.

He said that the results showed the DA was continuing to grow in the province.

"I am confident that Nicola Jowell will represent Ward 54 with pride and ensure that that the people’s concerns receive top priority. I would also like to thank Thobeka Duna for helping to increase our voter percentage in Knysna, Ward 4," he said.

The party leader also encouraged all South Africans who had not yet registered to do so at their nearest Electoral Commission offices.

"It is crucial that all South African citizens of voting age are registered to vote in the National and Provincial elections on 8 May," Madikizela said.

