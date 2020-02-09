CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance will request an urgent parliamentary portfolio committee meeting with State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and the State Security Agency (SSA) following reports that the agency, whose Pretoria headquarters are supposedly one of the best-secured entities in the country, has allegedly been robbed once again, the DA said on Sunday.
A day after Christmas in 2015, the agency was robbed of R17 million in foreign currency "as thieves strolled in to the Lyttelton property, opened the safe, and strolled out", DA shadow minister of state security Dianne Kohler-Barnard said in a statement.
"Now it has been revealed that once again the same headquarters has been robbed – but this time the thieves even stole the CCTV cameras," she said.
"The thieves allegedly simply strolled in, unlocked the multi-million rand safe, and strolled out with sensitive documents and an undisclosed amount of cash. The security guard was conveniently absent while the safe was robbed."
"As such, the robbery went undetected until employees arrived for work the next morning, only to find the safe empty.