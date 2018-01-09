Cape Town - The deadline for individual provisional taxpayers to submit their annual income tax returns (ITR12) through eFiling is January 31, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Tuesday.

Sars added that late submission could lead to penalties being charged.

“A provisional taxpayer is any person who receives income or to whom income accrues other than a salary. This includes persons who receive rental income from a property, taxable interest income from investments or other income from a trade."

For assistance with the submission of a return via eFiling, taxpayers can call the Sars contact centre on 0800 00 7277.

African News agency/ANA