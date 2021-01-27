Department of Health maps out Covid vaccine roll-out plan

CAPE TOWN - The department of health will employ the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) in the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

Milani Wolmarans, who is chief director responsible for NHI information systems at the national Department of Health, says the system will enable an effective and efficient roll-out programme.

“EVDS is a data-capturing system that will allow us to capture all the relevant data that is associated with the relevance of the vaccine. Its a data-secure platform that has been built with an enterprise architecture that complies with national and international security standards. The system will enable the process to be effective and efficient,” she said.

In her explanation on how the system works, Wolmarans said, “Health workers will have to be enrolled for the vaccination, via this system that is linked to an electronic online application system.”

“The second step is that the health worker that has enrolled in the platform will be receiving a message that says where and when they can go and receive the vaccine. They will also receive an SMS which will have a vaccination code. Once vaccinated, (they) will get a vaccination certificate. Healthcare workers (HCW) will be advised through social media once the system is live,” she said.