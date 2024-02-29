Department of Water and Sanitation calls for vigilance, as collective dam levels in Western Cape hit 65.84%

The recent rainfall across parts of Cape Town and surroundings has brought a much-needed relief to the Western Cape Province. The provincial Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has welcomed these showers which they say have contributed to a notable increase in dam levels.

According to the latest data from DWS Western Cape, the collective state of dams in the region, measuring the combined levels of all reservoirs, currently stands at 65.84%. This marks a significant improvement from the 49.24% recorded during the same period last year. Notably, the Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest reservoir in the province and a vital water source, is now at 71.49% capacity. While these rising water levels offer hope for mitigating the water crisis in the Western Cape, the acting Provincial Head of DWS Western Cape, Mashudu Murovhi urges caution.

Murovhi notes that while the recent showers may not have resulted in substantial inflows, the cooler temperatures likely led to decreased water usage compared to the scorching conditions experienced in recent weeks. Providing insight into a recent hydrological report, Murovhi highlights that most River Catchment Systems, with the exception of Olifants Doorn, are currently above the 60% mark. However, Murovhi underscores the unpredictability of rainfall patterns due to climate change, emphasising the need for continued vigilance in water management practices.

"While we are pleased with the prospects of winter rainfall, users need to remember that climate change alters rain patterns, which makes it difficult for rain to be predicted," he states. Despite the improved water levels, the Department emphasises the importance of prudent water consumption habits and urges all water users to prioritise water conservation efforts. In line with the United Nations' World Water Day, the Department of Water and Sanitation has designated March as National Water Month, aiming to raise awareness about the socio-economic importance of water.