Cape Town - An Atlantis teenager has been stabbed to death, allegedly by his girlfriend’s jealous ex. Jaden Buys, 17, from Protea Park, was attacked by three men on Saturday night while visiting his girlfriend.

His devastated father, Joshua Swarts, says Jaden was a Grade 11 pupil at Proteus High.

Joshua, who is the founder of the NGO, Horse Pals Atlantis, says he last saw his only child on Thursday morning.

“Jaden came asking for money (for the holiday) as school was closing and that’s the last I saw him,” says Joshua.

“On Saturday just after 11pm, I was in bed and heard screaming. It was Jaden’s grandfather saying, ‘jou kind * ê dood’.”

The dad rushed to the scene in Petunia Avenue.

“I got to the scene and Jaden’s mother and other family members were already there.

“His body was covered with a white sheet and that confirmed to me that he was dead. My child, my everything, was killed,” says a crying Joshua.

The father says Jaden was stabbed multiple times by three men.

“The three guys were picked up by police. One of the guys is Jaden’s girlfriend’s ex,” says Joshua.

“He has bothered Jaden before; Jaden has been dating this girl for months, and this guy just didn’t like it.

“How could they do this? He was such a lovely child and my best friend.”

Jaden was part of Horse Pals Atlantis, a project in which youngsters at risk take care of the animals in a bid to keep them off the streets.

“Jaden would go out of his way for his friends and I am proud to say that he was not a gangster or deurmekaar.

“He loved dancing, laughing and making jokes,” the hartseer (heartbroken) father says.

People at the scene says Jaden’s girlfriend became hysterical when he was stabbed: “She was going crazy. She got hold of a big knife and wanted to run and stab the people who stabbed Jaden. They took her to the hospital because she was in shock.”

A police source told the Daily Voice the three men are alleged 28s gang members from Heathfield.

“Two were arrested at one house and another at his mother’s house. Die ma het nog geskreeu, ‘vat hom!’,” (the mother screamed 'take him'!) the source says.

However, police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, said on Sunday no arrests have been made yet.

