‘Devolve the production of driving licence cards to the provinces,’ says Western Cape MEC Daylin Mitchell as machine breaks again

Cape Town – Western Cape MEC of mobility, Daylin Mitchell has expressed his irritation after it was revealed that the driving licence card production machine has broken down again. Mitchell said he will be engaging National Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula and asked that he devolves the production of driving licence cards to provinces.

“It is a highly frustrating situation, which adds to the current backlog and affects people negatively. This is why we have to re-align our government to solve the problems that our citizens face, mainly owing to the failings of national government. “I will engage Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, and ask that he devolve the production of driving licence cards to the provinces. Western Cape MEC of mobility, Daylin Mitchell. “The current state of affairs negatively impacts the livelihood of citizens who are required by law and dependent on having a driving licence card in their possession, so that they, their passengers and goods can move between places, which is key for economic growth and jobs,” Mitchell said.

He said the Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) has assured him they have been in contact with the service provider for a replacement part for the machine. Mitchell said he has been informed the part was received and is being installed. “It is envisioned that production will resume on Monday, October 24, 2022 if everything goes well,” Mitchell said.

The backlog for driving licence cards in the Western Cape as of Wednesday, stands at 39 255. Mitchell said the DLTCs are still processing applications. Applicants are made aware that in terms of regulation (6) (a)and (b) where a person has applied for a new driving licence card on or before the expiry date of the driving licence card held by such person, that card shall remain valid until the new driving licence card has been issued in terms of sub-regulation (3) but not for more than three months after the expiry date of such driving licence card, on condition that the holder of the driving licence card is in possession of the driving licence card previously issued to him or her and proof of the fees paid for a new driving licence card.

Alternatively, a driving licence card holder may apply for a temporary driving licence at the same time when applying for a new driving licence card at a cost of R45, which has a validity period of 6 months from the date of application. “While I am pleased to see Minister Mbalula at least acknowledges that the technology has become obsolete, since the procurement of the production equipment in 1998 when the current card design was introduced, we need to move with greater care and urgency to address the intolerable situation,” Mitchell said. [email protected]