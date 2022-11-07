Diarrhoea bug warning: Here are the signs and symptoms

Cape Town – The Western Cape Health Department has warned parents that as temperatures are rising, the risk of children developing diarrhoea is also increasing. Every year from November to May, the Western Cape sees a surge in diarrhoea cases.

If not treated early, diarrhoea can be fatal for small children. This period, it said, was known as the Paediatric Surge Season (PSS). Last year during the PSS, the Health Department reported that more than 48 000 children under the age of 5 were treated for diarrhoea at public health facilities.

Of the children treated, 5 290 needed to be hospitalised and 15 died. One of the main causes of illness and death in children under the age of 5 is dehydration due to gastroenteritis, which causes diarrhoea. Gastroenteritis is highly infectious, thrives in hot weather and is transmitted by flies. Babies and children especially those who are malnourished, have not been immunised or have other illnesses are far more likely to contract gastroenteritis and develop fatal complications as a result.

Causes: Dirty water, dirty toilets, unwashed hands, bottle feeding with bottles that are not sanitised, uncontained waste (illegal dumping), contaminated food and flies will increase the risk of getting diarrhoea. If your child develops diarrhoea, make sure you check them for these signs of dehydration.

• Dry or sticky mouth. • Few or no tears when crying. • Lack of urine, or only a very small amount of dark yellow urine.

• Dry, cool skin. • Tiredness and irritability. • Dizziness.

• Headache and stomach ache. • Thirstiness. If your child shows any of these symptoms of dehydration seek help at your nearest clinic.

The Health Department is advising parents not wait in line but head directly to the health-care worker or reception desk and let them know their child has diarrhoea and possible dehydration. The Director for District Health Services in the Garden Route and Central Karoo, Zee Brickles, said state facilities were on high alert. “We are on high alert at our facilities to treat patients, especially children under the age of 5, that show signs of dehydration. We have Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) corners in all our facilities. The department has integrated diarrhoeal health messaging at our Well Baby Clinics, which has resulted in increased awareness to the risks. We also have fast lanes at facilities for babies and toddlers with diarrhoea,” Brickles said.

Signs that your child needs urgent medical care: • Rapid breathing. It is a symptom of pneumonia and diarrhoea. • Chest retraction.

• If your child does not drink and/or vomits everything up. • If your child has convulsions. • Your child is weak and just stares into space.

• There is blood in the stool. • Your child is very sleepy or does not want to wake up. Should you notice these signs go to the hospital or call an ambulance immediately.

How can diarrhoea be prevented? Keep hands, food, cooking utensils and toilets clean. Ensure dustbins are closed Animal faeces are collected and thrown away. Ensure food scrapings, used nappies, and sanitary towels are placed in a plastic bag and knotted securely before being thrown into the dustbin. Wash hands regularly. The department said that even with the best hygiene practices in place, many people still get gastroenteritis. If you do contract gastroenteritis, this oral rehydration solution can be used to replenish lost body fluids:

Take a clean 1-litre bottle. Mix 1 litre of cooled boiled water with ½ a teaspoon of salt and 8 teaspoons of sugar. Mix well. The Health Department advised parents to take this solution with when taking their child to the clinic so they do not dehydrate on the way. [email protected]