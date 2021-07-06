Dis-Chem now vaccinating eligible, registered people, with and without medical aid

Cape Town – Dis-Chem Pharmacies on Tuesday confirmed it was vaccinating insured and uninsured people, provided they were registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) portal. “Dis-Chem welcomed a high proportion of uninsured patients across all our sites on Monday, July 5, which demonstrates the demand for vaccination by all South Africans and is an early validation of the latest policy change,” Dis-Chem chief executive Ivan Saltzman said.

“As a private sector service provider, we are pleased to be playing a meaningful role in servicing South Africans more equitably.” Dis-Chem said it had seen a significant surge in demand nationally across its sites. The increase was mainly driven by the registration for over 50s and eligibility; the growing need to administer second doses; and private sector sites now being able to vaccinate uninsured individuals.

The group said that since the campaign started, Dis-Chem had administered about 100 000 vaccinations. Dis-Chem has been operating at full capacity since July 2. “While eligible walk-ins registered on EVDS are being accommodated, priority is given to those with a booking,” the group said. “The group has also confirmed it currently has sufficient stock of the vaccine across its vaccination site network.”

Three new mass vaccination sites were opened in La Lucia, Bloemfontein and Menlyn, Pretoria, last week, in addition to 14 mass vaccination sites across the country. “Additional sites are in the planning stage, which includes mass vaccination sites and in-store clinics.” A full list of vaccination sites and a link to the EVDS is available on the Dis-Chem website.

“Dis-Chem is very pleased that registrations for over-50s have opened and calls on all over-50s to register on EVDS. All eligible over-60s who are yet to be vaccinated are urged to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible.” On July 1, Covid-19 vaccine registration for people aged 50 and above opened, and the vaccine roll-out was expected to start on July 15. At the time, the government urged people to register their details on the EVDS portal as part of the government’s Sisonke Programme.

How to register: Using a tablet, laptop, smart phone or computer, log on to https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za and follow the instructions. You can also dial *134*832*ID number# or just dial *134*832# if you do not have an ID number. You can also register via WhatsApp by sending the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456.

- Follow the instructions and enter all the information requested. - You will need your ID (passport, asylum seeker number, RSA ID or refugee number) - Enter the location where you want to be vaccinated (work or home)

- If you are a member of a medical aid, you will need the name of your medical aid and your medical aid number. The health department has released the second edition of the I Choose VacciNation bulletin with further information on EVDS and details of vaccination sites across the country. Pharmacy chain Clicks Retailers in May announced that it had started vaccinating citizens at 51 pharmacies.