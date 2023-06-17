Displaced residents of flooded Citrusdal find temporary accommodation at the Oranjeville Community Centre

One of the many displaced residents of Citrusdal, Sydney Noqhekwa, 51, who is currently also staying at the Oranjeville Community Centre, said their homes were flooded and the water kept rising and they had to run.

Johannesburg - Dozens of Citrusdal residents who were left displaced following the heavy floods that washed away part of the R303, cutting the city off from the rest of the world, have found temporary shelter at the Oranjeville Community Centre.

“The rain started on Thursday afternoon and then our homes were flooded and we had no choice but to run away,” said Noqhekwa.

A joint operation between the Cederberg Municipality, the Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management, the SANDF and other groups is under way following the floods which have caused extreme damage. Helicopters are in continuous rotation, providing aid to the affected towns.

The Gift of the Givers has also come on board in assisting to provide essential supplies, including fleece blankets, plastic coveralls, bottled water, bread, non-perishable food items and hygiene packs to the people of Citrusdal, as well as various other areas around the Western Cape that have been affected by the storm.