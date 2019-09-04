File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has confirmed disruptions at its residences as students confronted people they claim are suspected rapists. According to UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder, the students went to the residences in the early hours on Wednesday morning to identify these alleged suspects.

"The students allegedly tried to apprehend the individuals. Police arrived on the scene and took action in an attempt to disperse the crowd. The students accused of these crimes were removed from the premises."

Abarder said while there have been reports of shots being fired by police officers, he was unable to confirm if this and referred the matter to SAPS.

He added that UWC was aware of the "heightened anger in the wake of the murders of young students", including Jesse Hess, and other acts of violence against women.

"We are angry too – enough is enough. To bring perpetrators to book requires a concerted effort by all. We urge students who have information about any crime, including rape, to report it to the campus security and the SAPS so that the relevant authorities can investigate."

UWC, along with the University of Cape Town, will on Wednesday host special commemoration ceremonies for first-year students Hess and Uyinene Mrwetyana, both aged 19.

Hess was found murdered last Friday along with her 85-year-old grandfather Chris at their home in Victoria Street, Parow while Mrwetyana was allegedly killed by a 42-year-old man who worked at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont when she went to collect a parcel.

Western Cape police had not responded to IOL's queries at the time of publication.