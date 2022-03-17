Donations needed for mass Iftar planned for Cape Town community during the holy month of Ramadaan

Cape Town – Community organisations have come together to bring a mass Iftar for the first time ever to the gang-ridden community of Cafda in Retreat. The holy month of Ramadaan is set to begin in early April.

Ramadaan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramaadan. Shireen Ishmail in collaboration with Girls Feeding Scheme and Carers Unite will be hosting a mass Iftar for 500 hundred residents in the Cafda area on April 10 in Peter Charles Street.

Nabeelah Valcarcel, whose daughters started the Girls Feeding Scheme, said they were appealing for donations to make the day extra special for residents in the area. “Shireen is a member of the Upcountry Feeding Hands organisation and she has decided on the mass Iftar for the Cafda. “My daughters started the Girls Feeding Scheme and I joined them. We started working with Upcountry since Covid-19 hit and my daughters and I are excited to be collaborating on this event.

“Shireen approached the local mosque and they were shocked. The community is extremely excited about this mass iftar and overwhelmed that they were chosen. “It will be the first time a mass iftar will be hosted in the area,” Valcarcel explained. Mass iftars are a common occurrence on the Cape Flats during Ramadan when streets are cordoned off and people from all walks of life, religion and races are invited to share a meal and conversation with those in their communities.

She said Upcountry Feeding Hands will be donating food towards the mass Iftar and they were currently appealing for donations for snacks and refreshments. “Our appeal to the people is for dhaltjies, fruit, cakes, juices, water and anything to make sure everyone is fed and enjoys it,” Valcarcel told IOL. For those wanting to assist with a donation, feel free to contact Shireen Ishmail on 084 609 8014 or Nabeelah Valcarcel on 084 886 6559.