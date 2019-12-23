Durban - The City of Cape Town made dozens of arrests and issued close on 2 000 fines in the past week in efforts to clamp down on festive season crime.
According to the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, alderman JP Smith, 22 people had been arrested by Metro police and 1992 fines issued for by-law and traffic contraventions.
Those arrested face charges of assault, possession of dangerous weapons, drunk driving, and possession of illegal property and imitation firearms.
Of particular concern were four arrests in Khayelitsha on charges of domestic violence, said Smith.
"We know that domestic violence is a massive problem in many households. It is fuelled by substance abuse, which unfortunately increases over this time of year and puts people at risk out and about, but also in their own homes.