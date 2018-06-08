The intervention to "save Sutherland from collapse" has started in earnest, the Gift of the Givers Foundation said. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Cape Town - The intervention to "save Sutherland from collapse" has started in earnest, the Gift of the Givers Foundation said on Saturday.

Five Gift of the Givers trucks delivered the first 200 bales of fodder on Friday afternoon. The fodder was donated by generous farmers in the North West, Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

However, the sustainability of the Sutherland region in the Western Cape was dependent on water, he said.

"All 200 boreholes in Sutherland have dried out as the water levels have dropped significantly consequent to the worst drought in 100 years in the area. Gift of the Givers drilling team will arrive with two rigs on Monday followed by the delivery of 40 000 litres of diesel in the evening, paid for by us to commence the drilling process to establish 200 new boreholes."

"The process will be led by our hydrologist Dr Gideon Groenewald and driller Martyn Landmann. Dr Groenewald, hydrologist, geologist, palaentologist with 35 years experience in the field, will commence siting of new borehole positions on Monday morning. The entire borehole process will cost Gift of the Givers R15 million," Sooliman said.

"Later in the week our trucks will be collecting and delivering more fodder. This will be followed by food parcels, blankets, hygiene packs, and warm clothing for the farm labourers, the general population, and school children (who will be provided with 5000 specially formulated nutritious meals).

"Any support for our initiatives are welcome. Contributions into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account No 052137228, Branch Code 057525. For section 18a tax benefit certificates please send email to [email protected] Details toll-free on 0800-786-911," Sooliman said.

African News Agency (ANA)