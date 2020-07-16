Drug addict on the run after allegedly killing mom in front of her grandchild

Cape Town – A 29-year-old man from Gugulethu is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death on Tuesday afternoon. Neighbours and family are still in shock after Thobeka Kibido, 66, was stabbed more than nine times by her youngest son in front of her grandchild. A neighbour, who was one of the first people to the scene, Langa Njanya, said he walked into the yard when he saw people standing outside and was shocked by what he saw next. “As I walked in I greeted the people outside, but I noticed through the window that someone was being stabbed,” he says. “I went in and found him on top of his mother stabbing her multiple times.”

He said he quickly grabbed Thobeka’s grandchild, who is the accused’s child, and took her outside, before the accused came rushing out asking for her mother’s car keys.

Njanya said the man then fled in her mother’s white Toyota Tazz and they had to stop a taxi to take the injured woman to a nearby hospital where she died.

Kibido’s sister-in-law Xoliswa Matole said the accused was a drug addict.

“He was angry because he wanted money to buy drugs, but she refused.

“His mother tried everything to help him because she took him to rehabilitation centres more than once and would accompany him to his court cases, but he did not change,” said Matole.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of murder has been opened for investigation.

She added that the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and the suspect is yet to be arrested.

