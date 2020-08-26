Drugs worth R850K seized in Cape Town CBD

Cape Town – Members of the South African Police Service have been lauded after confiscating more than R850 000 worth of drugs in the Cape Town city centre.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers from the Cape Town Central police station stopped a vehicle with two men in Carstens Street, Tamboerskloof, on Tuesday and found cocaine, LSD, hash and ecstasy tablets wrapped in tin foil. The value of the drugs was R8 000.

The two men, aged 30 and 43, were arrested on charges of drug possession and further questioning led the officers to an apartment in Bloem Street.

There, a large consignment of cocaine, marijuana, mandrax, LSD and ecstasy tablets were found, to the value of R850 000.

Cash to the value of R4 700 was also found at the address and was seized.