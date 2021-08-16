Drunk drag racers continue to dice with death in Cape Town

Cape Town – In a drag racing operation held in the Atlantis area yesterday, traffic officers arrested 10 people, of which nine were driving under the influence of alcohol. The City of Cape Town’s enforcement departments made more than 140 arrests and issued more than 62 000 fines the past week, it said in a statement on Monday.

’’Drunk driving and drag racing are a dangerous, and potentially fatal, combination. Drivers who are inebriated not only have slower reflexes and poor judgement, but they’re more likely to do something irresponsible and dangerous. ’’The weekly arrests are proof that these drivers show little regard for their own lives and that of other road users,’’ said the City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith. In another drag racing operation held in the Bellville, Parow and Goodwood areas on Thursday, officers arrested four people, of whom two were allegedly driving drunk.

’’I once again implore drivers to be responsible road users. Driving drunk, then taking part in an illegal activity, is a recipe for disaster. The consequences are not worth the risk,’’ said Smith. Traffic officers also impounded 57 vehicles, 81 cellphones and issued 57 867 fines. Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP)

Officers attached to LEAP were busy with stop-and-search operations in Montrose on Friday night when they saw a passenger in one vehicle attempting to hide a firearm by sitting on it. The serial number of the firearm had been scratched off and the passenger was arrested and taken to Lentegeur police station. In other operations, Law Enforcement officers made 60 arrests and includes 52 made by LEAP officers.

Metro Police Officers made 43 arrests in the past week of which 16 were for the possession or sale of drugs, nine for contact crimes and five for domestic violence. Drugs confiscated include:

1 x unit heroin

8 x Mandrax tablets

2 x bankie tik

1 x packet of tik

5 x stoppe dagga

16 x bankies dagga On Thursday evening, officers attended to a motor vehicle accident in the early hours of the morning on the R300 between Stock road and N2. Two security guards sustained minor injuries when they lost control of their vehicle as they attempted to avoid rocks placed on the road. ’’Drivers must be vigilant at all times on our freeways, as they are on all the other roads. Our officers do as much as possible, but they cannot be everywhere at once. We need the public to be alert and report anything suspicious,’’ said Smith.