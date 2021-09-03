Drunk driving suspect held after trying to flee, teen passenger claims she was being kidnapped

Cape Town – An alleged drunk driver – with open bottles of alcohol visible and a teenage passenger who claimed she was being kidnapped – has been arrested after he tried to flee from a City of Cape Town traffic officer. Officers were patrolling the N2 outbound after Borchard’s Quarry Road on Wednesday when they saw a silver car driving recklessly, the City said on Friday. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and sped away.

’’They immediately notified the control room and requested assistance on the N2 to stop the driver. Mobile units responded and the driver was stopped between Baden Powell Drive and Kramat Road. ’’The 29-year-old male driver attempted to flee the scene again, but was quickly apprehended by officers on scene. The officers noticed the driver smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. ’’They could also see open alcohol bottles through the car window. His 16-year-old female passenger claimed she was being kidnapped because he did not want to take her home,’’ the City said.

The man was charged with reckless and negligent driving, driving while under the influence as well as for the alleged kidnapping and was taken to Nyanga police station. In May, metro police officers were gobsmacked by the behaviour of a motorist at a roadblock. Officers had set up a checkpoint on the corner of Saxdowne and Hindle roads. They pulled over a motorist and noticed an open brandy bottle between his legs. As they approached him, he took one last swig from the bottle.