scene: Armed robbers stole cellphones from Edgars at Mitchells Plain’s Promenade Mall

Dumb crooks who had just raided the cellphone counter at a well-known chain store crashed their getaway car filled with loot and were busted in Mitchells Plain.



The pair and an accomplice had robbed the Edgars Active store at the Liberty Promenade Mall on Wednesday and had made a clean getaway.





However, in their haste to get out of the mall’s parking lot, they crashed their car and tried to flee on foot. But two suspects, aged 27 and 24, were caught.





Cops say the trio’s getaway car, a Mercedes-Benz which had been hijacked in Gugulethu, had been parked near the entrance of the mall.





However, their driving skills failed them and they collided with another vehicle in the parking area and were forced to leave their loot behind as they fled.





Cops managed to seize the cellphones from the car and began chasing after the trio.





Two of the robbers were eventually arrested and placed in handcuffs.





Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel André Traut, says it was the quick reaction from the cops which led to the goods being found and the suspects arrested.





“The swift response by members attached to the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit stopped two robbers in their tracks shortly after a cellphone store was robbed in a mall in Mitchells Plain,” he said.





Gunpoint





“At around 1.50 pm, three suspects entered the business, held staff at gunpoint and fled with cellphones valued at a substantial amount.





“Upon exiting the parking area with their getaway vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz, they collided with another vehicle and were forced to abandon their loot and flee on foot.





“They were pursued by police who managed to apprehend two of the three suspects, aged 24 and 27.





“The stolen phones were recovered and it was established that the Mercedes-Benz had been hijacked in Gugulethu recently.”





Cops have yet to arrest the third suspect.





The two are expected to appear at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court today.





Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieut. Gen Khombinkosi Jula, “commended his members for their dedicated efforts to ensure that criminals are disarmed and brought to book in this province”.

Daily Voice