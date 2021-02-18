Durban firearms dealer suspected of arming WC gangs granted bail

CAPE TOWN - A Durban-based businessman allegedly linked to the supply of firearms to gangsters in the Western Cape appeared in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was granted bail. Anderson Padayachee faces 61 charges, including eight counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, money laundering, fraud, modifying firearms, selling or supplying firearms, failure to keep registers, failure to submit weekly returns and failure to produce firearm inspection. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the State did not oppose Padayachee’s bail bid. He said the court granted Padayachee bail of R60 000 with conditions. Padayachee will be able to head back to Durban until his next court date.

“The conditions include that he must stay at his home address, mustn't leave the magisterial district of Wentworth, hand over his passport, sign at the local police station between 8am and 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” Ntabazalila said.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime (NBIFCPVC) from Cape Town, alongside a special task force in Durban, Crime Intelligence and metro police, arrested Padayachee last Friday.

In a statement released at the time, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the 41-year-old gun shop owner was linked to the supply of firearms through a separate investigation.

She said the Hawks-led team seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg. Further investigation revealed that the seized firearms were allegedly destined for criminal gangs in Cape Town.

Hani said a further 44 firearms were seized from the suspect’s business during the investigation.

“A further forensic examination allegedly linked some of the firearms to criminal activities ranging from murder and attempted murder,” she said.

The matter against Padayachee will be heading to the high court and the matter has been postponed until June 18 for the high court indictment.

ANA