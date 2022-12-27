Early symptoms of measles to watch out for amid an outbreak of the infection

South Africans are encouraged to get their children vaccinated for measles as the country experiences an outbreak of the infection, affecting mainly children aged 5-9.
It is easily spread through an infected person's cough, or by touching items contaminated by droplets.
Note that if you’re pregnant, measles can cause premature birth, low birth weight & foetal death.
These are the early symptoms of measles to watch out for:
– Fever
– Runny nose
– Hacking (dry) cough
– White spots in mouth
– Sore throat
– Itchy, flat red rash which becomes raised, starting near the ears & spreading to the trunk (chest, stomach & back), arms, & legs
– A high fever (40° C)
The best protection against measles is the vaccine.
Check the immunisations page in your child’s Road to Health Booklet to confirm that:
• A child between 6 – 11 months has received 1 dose of measles vaccine.
• A child 12 months or older has received 2 doses of measles vaccine.
If your child isn't vaccinated and you see any of the above symptoms, go to the clinic immediately.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently dubbed measles a global threat.
“Measles anywhere is a threat everywhere, as the virus can quickly spread to multiple communities and across international borders,” said WHO in a statement, adding that no WHO region had achieved and sustained measles elimination.
It added that since 2016, 10 countries that had previously eliminated measles experienced outbreaks and re-established transmission.
