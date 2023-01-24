Eastern Cape grandmother stitches grandson’s ripped jeans, thinking they are ragged and torn

Cape Town – Many children head to their grandparents for the holidays. One couple sent their son to his grandmother who did not appear to appreciate her grandson’s fashion sense.

Taking to Facebook, Aneh Melody Mitani shared what she discovered when her son got home. It seems gogo had been busy. According to online publication “The South African”, In her post, Mitani writes: “ok so my son went to his grandparents for the December holidays. Being young parents we bought clothes separately (no tatakhe) with his dad. The goods we bought for Christmas included very nice and stylish ripped jeans for our son.

“To my surprise, uMakhulu (grandmother) spent December sewing these stylish ripped jeans all over the ripped areas that are supposed to be stylish and ripped on the jeans.” The publication said Mitani confronted the grandmother, who told her: “I saw them rugged and I thought they were old pair of jeans so I took it upon myself to patch them up for my grandson.” The grandmother asked Mitani why they had bought the child torn jeans. Were there no places in Cape Town that sold “complete jeans”?

Before Mitani could answer, the grandmother advised her to purchase clothes for her son in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape. The post notched up more than 400 shares and had social media users in stitches. Most people expressed their admiration for this amazing grandmother. [email protected]

