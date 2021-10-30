Eat Local: Catering services to use for your next big event

There is always a time when we need a catering service. So whether it is for a party or an intimate wedding (adhering to Covid-19 protocols), we could all do with some catering services suggestions. We list three catering services in South Africa, featured on #EatLocal, that you can contact for your next event.

IOL’s #EatLocal platform is a free listing and marketing platform for food-related businesses. It aims to connect neighbourhood food-related businesses to their local communities, in a bid to support and boost local business and to help keep the national economy going. Nkule’s Homemade surprise

You are indeed in for a pleasant surprise at Nkule’s Homemade surprise. What makes this special is that the owners makes their own dishes, often getting inspiration from cooking channels on YouTube. If you are in the mood for homemade curries, beef and chicken (you can opt for grilled too), fried rice, jollof rice, spicy rice with veggies, then head over to Nkule’s Homemade surprise. There is also a host of pastas that you can enjoy, such as all-time favourite chicken alfredo and mutton sausage pastas. Expect to spend R36.50 for a small meal and R46. 50 for a large meal.

The restaurant operates from Thursdays until Sundays, from 12pm to 6pm. It is situated in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal. Contact number: 078 418 8071 Email: [email protected]

Hayley C’s Retro & Shisha Lounge If you are craving a burger, seafood, sushi or a platter or two, Hayley C’s Retro & Shisha Lounge is a good bet. The Retro Lounge and restaurant can also cater for special events, corporate parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events, to make them memorable.

Email address: [email protected] Contact number: 011 465 0200 STYLE Delights

Capetonians can enjoy a variety of mouthwatering dishes and catering platters at STYLE Delights. Choose from Cape Malay food, curry, fish, fried chicken, grilled food, Indian dishes, salads, seafood, snacks, South African as well as traditional food. STYLE Delights is a home-based business with a husband and wife at the helm, providing family meals, bespoke cakes, platters and private catering services.