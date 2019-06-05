Marshall Dlamini and EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee. Picture: Vincent Cruywagen

Cape Town - A pre-trial conference conference date has been set to determine a trial date to commence the case against EFF MP Marshall Dlamini, who is accused of slapping a police officer after the State of the Nation Address (SONA).



Dressed in a black, Dlamini, accompanied by party general secretary Godrich Gardee, briefly appeared in the Cape Magistrate’s Court. The merits of the case were not discussed and the main issue at hand was expediting the arrangement of the pre-trial conference so that court proceedings could commence somewhere around July/August.





After the State indicated its readiness to proceed, Magistrate R Oliver postponed the matter until July 10.





"It will be an open court and the purpose of the conference is to determine what is the issue in front of the court, how many days we need, get everything sorted out and get our house in order. Your advocate in this matter will do the pre-trial on behalf of the Senior Council," Oliver said.





The altercation between Dlamini and the SAPS officer was captured on video footage and shortly after the incident Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that two charges of assault was laid against the MP. The incident was also denounced in the strongest terms by the Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Thandi Modise.





Responding to the incident, the EFF at the time claimed that the scuffle was in response to a threat against the life of their leader, Julius Malema.







