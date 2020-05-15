Eight more Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape

The Western Cape has recorded an additional eight Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 137. As of 1pm on 15 May, the Western Cape has 4 592 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 7 586 confirmed cases and 2 857 recoveries. (Additional data can be accessed on the dashboard at www.westerncape.gov.za/coronavirus) The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Premier Alan Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Winde said on Friday: "Today marks the 50th day since lockdown was implemented in South Africa and I would like to thank all the residents of the Western Cape who have played their part in helping to ensure that the Western Cape has had the time to prepare the healthcare system.

"We have used that time to ramp up community screening and testing, having now screened over 447 000 people in the province based on our active case finding, targeted approach, and tested over 11 600 of these. Our total testing numbers have now also topped 80 000 in the province.





"We have built and opened testing and triage centres and a total of 18 of these will be operational at hospitals across the province.

"Work to convert the CTICC into an 850 bed hospital continues apace, and we have put out a call and received over 1 000 offers to volunteer from medical professionals in the province. We are finalising the leases on three more facilities to be used as temporary hospitals, in the province.

"We have developed systems to track how much PPE is available in the Western Cape Government health system, and have several more orders in the pipeline.





"We have identified and procured quarantine and isolation facilities in the province, and are working to identify more of these spaces so that we can ensure that those who are not able to self-isolate or quarantine at home can do so safely in these facilities.

"We have also devised our hot-spot strategies for Witzenberg and for the City of Cape Town, which provide a whole of government response to fighting infections in these areas.





"These strategies will provide an evidence-led and data-driven response across government departments to ensure that we respond effectively, from every angle to reduce both the spread of the virus as well as its impact on communities.

"We believe that in conjunction with targeted hot-spot strategy for specific geographical areas, the province can and should move to alert level 3.

"It is imperative that we as a country and a province now start to adapt to the 'new normal' and find the balance between protecting our people from Covid-19 while ensuring that they are able to work, and put food on the table for themselves and their families.

"The hard lockdown was necessary but it has also resulted in severe economic hardship for many and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. It is the poor and vulnerable in our society who will bear the brunt.

"We need to save lives now and in the future too. This is what we will tell President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minsiter, Dr Zweli Mkhize during the consultation process.

"I would also like to once again thank all of the hard-working front-line staff who have worked through out this period, including those in retail, agriculture, law enforcement and municipal services.

"I especially want to recognise our healthcare workers and those across government departments, who have ensured that we have been able to care for those who are ill, while simultaneously preparing for the peak of this virus."