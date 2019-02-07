



Mbete was speaking at the Sekunjalo pre-Sona luncheon at the Mount Nelson hotel in Cape Town. The annual event, which is hosted by Sekunjalo executive chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé, attracts a number of top business people as well as politicians and members of civil society.





Commenting on the State of the Nation address which President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver on Thursday evening, Mbete said: “For South Africa, it’s not only the end of term since we were elected, to lead from the front; It’s also the end of 25 years of democratic dispensation, and therefore time to be thinking about what we have learned in the past 25 years.”





Mbete said one of the biggest achievements of the fifth democratic parliament was the work done on land reform.





IOL



















