Elon Musk accuses EFF of pushing ‘genocide of white people in South Africa’

South African-born tech billionaire, Elon Musk took to Twitter (or X, as it is now known), and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action, accusing the EFF of “openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa.” Musk was slammed for his tweet that was not well received as people said there was no genocide in the country and that he was spreading misinformation.

This comes as South Africans called on the removal of Die Stem from the national anthem as a direct response after the Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen said the party will file charges at the United Nations Human Rights Council against both Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader Julius Malema and the African National Congress government for Malema chanting “Kill the boer, kill the farmer”. Malema’s chanted at the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. South Africans took to to social media on Tuesday calling on the Die Stem to be either removed from the anthem or to sit down when it is sang, calling it a hate crime song and a remnant of South Africa’s Apartheid past.