Embattled Eben Etzebeth accuses SAHRC of being biased









Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has reportedly accused the Human Rights Commission of being “biased and irrational, and of having a hidden agenda”. Picture: Shuji Kajiyama/AP. Cape Town - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has reportedly accused the Human Rights Commission of being “biased and irrational, and of having a hidden agenda”. On Monday, he filed court papers in the Gauteng High Court, saying the SAHRC’s case against him in the Equality Court is “unlawful” and asked for it to be set aside. The SAHRC is representing four Langebaan residents who have accused Etzebeth of assaulting them and calling them “hotnotte” during an incident at a pub. The four are looking for compensation of more than R1 million. Etzebeth has denied all the allegations against him and criticised the SAHRC in his court papers, stating he was given the assurance at a meeting with the SAHRC on 29 August that the case would be investigated, that he would be furnished with the particulars and he would be given the opportunity to respond upon his return from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

According to Die Burger, Etzebeth said this did not happen.

Instead, the SAHRC halted its own inquiry, brought a case against him in the Equality Court and launched an “aggressive” media campaign against him.

He believes the SAHRC folded under “political pressure” and was not “brave enough” to drop the investigation against him.

The complainants allege that on 25 August, while passing Die Watergat pub, Etzebeth and his friends were leaving and the rugby player allegedly asked them: “Wat soek julle hotnotte so laat op straat?”

They yelled and a brick was apparently thrown at the Bok’s white Ford Mustang.

The coloured men said they fled when they saw Etzebeth “had a firearm”.

It is alleged Etzebeth and his friends assaulted two men they had caught.

