Emo Adams and wife Michelle Gildenhuys. Picture: Instagram

Cape Town - Emo Adams and wife Michelle Gildenhuys have welcomed a fourth child into the world. An excited Michelle broke the news on Instagram on Monday, after son Khai Jamal Adams, was born on 28 May.

Michelle posted two pictures - one of her holding Khai wrapped in a blanket on her chest.

And another of her TV star hubby praying as he overlooks his son’s hospital crib.

Khai weighed in at 3.4kg.

A clearly relieved Michelle shared: “And then there were Four. This pregnancy has been different from the rest.

“I had nausea and vomiting up until the day before and experienced loads more discomfort.

“I should have guessed that delivery would be different than my previous two that mirrored each other perfectly. “

This is the couple’s third biological son. They also have an adopted eldest son, called James, 8, and then Kader Zayn, 3, and Ziah Malik, 2.

Michelle wrote: “I entered the doors of the hospital at 8pm on Monday evening to prepare for my induction the following day. I will be honest, a night to rest seemed pretty exciting.

“Daddy would stay with me till I’m settled then home to the boys for the night. Once settled hubby left and I was ready to get some much-needed shut-eye, the big day would be tomorrow.

Picture: Michelle Gildenhuys/Instagram

“By 5am I was moved to a bigger delivery room to prepare for the delivery, dad arrived just in time, he has always been an incredible delivery partner and I couldn’t be more grateful he was with me when they started the epidural.”

Emo, who is on “paternity leave” was not available for comment, but oupa of six, Omar Adams, 74, said: “I’m a proud and blessed grandpa. Our wish is that he grows up to be an obedient child seeing that he’s born in the holy month of Ramadaan.

“I’m present at all Emo’s children’s name-giving ceremonies and I can’t be prouder of what my son has achieved by carrying our name.”

“I think he is starting his own Kinders van die Ses group and he just needs two more to complete the number,” the theatre legend joked.

Daily Voice