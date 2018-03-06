Cape Town - Loved ones gathered at Christ Church in Constantia, Cape Town for a memorial service for Gill Packham on Tuesday afternoon.
The church was packed to capacity as family members and others mourned and paid tribute to Packham.
Packham, 56, was reported missing on 23 February, after she failed to arrive at work. Her charred remains were found in the boot of her green BMW at Diep River Station the same night. The car had been set alight with her in it.
Her husband Rob Packham, 57, the general manager of cooldrink company Twizza in Bellville South, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday, charged with the murder of the Springfield Convent administrator and defeating the ends of justice.
In court it was revealed that Packham allegedly asked a colleague to lie about an alibi for him on the day of Gill’s disappearance and that police found blood in his car, the couple’s garage and bathroom.
IOL and Daily Voice