Eskom implements load shedding from 4pm today until Wednesday

Stage 2 load shedding is to be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday, 20 April. According to a statement released by Eskom on Sunday, further load shedding is due to additional generation unit losses and the delayed return to service of generators.

Eskom added that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. “The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei, and Tutuka power stations has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load shedding,” the power utility said. “The power system continues to be fragile and Eskom is forced to implement load shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves, on which it has been relying to supply electricity this week.”

Since Friday afternoon, a generation unit each at Camden, Komati and Arnot power stations returned to service. Eskom currently has 5 474MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 018MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom said the the power system remains unpredictable and any further deterioration in generation capacity might require higher stages of load shedding.

Members of the public are urged to use electricity sparingly. Consumers had a temporary relief after Eskom announced early last week that it was suspending load shedding, but warned that load shedding could resume this week. IOL