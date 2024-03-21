Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding from 8pm

In a statement the national power utility said this was in a bid to address low dam levels crucial for pumped storage power stations.

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented 8pm tonight.

Eskom said load shedding would be suspended at 5am on Friday morning until 4pm.

It said the decision to resume load shedding is to reduce the strain on water resources used in the operation of pumped storage power stations.

According to Eskom's latest update, unplanned outages have stabilized at 14,366MW, while planned maintenance has seen a slight increase to 6,307MW.