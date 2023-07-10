Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding on Monday

Already dealing with the intense cold weather, South Africans are set to brace themselves for sitting in the cold and dark, as power utility Eskom announced it will be implementing Stage 4 load shedding from 1pm on Monday. This stage of load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday.

Acting spokesperson for Eskom, Daphne Mokwena said the reason for the escalation of load shedding stages is due to the high demand and slight reduction in generation capacity. “Eskom will publish an update shortly. We plead with the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand,” she said. This comes on the cusp of the ailing power utility announcing the suspension of load shedding from midnight on Sunday.

"Due to consistently available generation capacity, load shedding will continue to be suspended from midnight until 4pm and Stage 3 load shedding will remain in force from 4pm until midnight," Mokwena said in her statement on Sunday. "This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur," she had said.