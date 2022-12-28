Johannesburg - Eskom has announced Stage 4 load shedding with immediate effect, following the breakdown of four generating units. Eskom also blamed the load shedding outlook on delays in returning some units to service.

Story continues below Advertisement

Load shedding Stage 4 is expected continue until 5am on Friday and will continue daily in the evening between 4pm - 5am. Thereafter Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Friday until 4pm and will continue daily between 5am to 4pm. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said it was expected the load shedding pattern would be repeated daily until further notice.

Eskom has also appealed with the public to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period. South Africa has been gripped with record high levels of load shedding blackouts in 2022. The year 2022 has seen South Africa gripped with the most load shedding blackouts ever.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa has also experienced record high levels of Stage 6 load shedding more than once, in 2022 alone. As a means to combat alleged sabotage at some of Eskom’s power stations during this festive season, President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered SANDF troops to man some of the power stations as a deterrent. Recently, Eskom's group chief executive Andre de Ruyter said he had resigned and is expected to leave office in March next year.

Story continues below Advertisement