Eskom says no load shedding from 8am- 4pm

Cape Town - There will be no load shedding between 8am and 4pm, Eskom announced on Tuesday but the power utility warned that stage 1 load shedding will continue from 4pm till 10pm.

“As some units have returned since last night, there will be no load shedding between 08:00-16:00. However, please note that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 16:00-22:00 tonight. Eskom will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation, the power utility said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Eskom warned last week that load shedding could continue as a result of more constraints on the generation system.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said last week that 10 generation units at seven power stations had suffered breakdowns.

He said generators broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo and Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations had also broken down.