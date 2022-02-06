Eskom suspends load shedding on Sunday night

“Eskom is pleased to announce that load shedding has been suspended from 9pm tonight (Sunday) due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity,” Eskom said in a statement.

Cape Town - Load shedding was suspended on Sunday night due to sufficient recovery in electricity generation capacity, Eskom said.

“The period of load shedding assisted us in replenishing the emergency generation reserves in anticipation of the week ahead.”

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding has been suspended from 21:00 tonight due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity pic.twitter.com/13edFnheNg — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 6, 2022

Eskom said since Saturday morning, its teams have returned nine generating units to service which helped with easing the capacity constraints.

On Wednesday, the power utility implemented Stage 2 load shedding and initially said it would last until 5am on Monday.