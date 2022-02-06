Eskom suspends load shedding on Sunday night
Cape Town - Load shedding was suspended on Sunday night due to sufficient recovery in electricity generation capacity, Eskom said.
“Eskom is pleased to announce that load shedding has been suspended from 9pm tonight (Sunday) due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity,” Eskom said in a statement.
“The period of load shedding assisted us in replenishing the emergency generation reserves in anticipation of the week ahead.”
Eskom said since Saturday morning, its teams have returned nine generating units to service which helped with easing the capacity constraints.
On Wednesday, the power utility implemented Stage 2 load shedding and initially said it would last until 5am on Monday.
“This load shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night,“ Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.
At the time, Eskom said it has utilised significant amounts of emergency generating reserves, which had been depleted and needed to be replenished.
Eskom said the load shedding period would be used to replenish the emergency generation reserves.
On Tuesday, Eskom appealed to South Africans to help avoid the implementation of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity, saying the power system is severely constrained.
