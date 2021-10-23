Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Saturday

Cape Town – South Africans can expect a weekend of darkness as stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 9pm tonight until 5am on Monday. Power utility Eskom made the announcement in a statement released on Saturday.

According to Eskom, the load shedding has been caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service. These breakdowns, trips and delays required Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves, which are now at very “low levels”. The power utility said to ensure adequate reserves for the week ahead, it is “necessary” to preserve the remaining emergency reserves as well as replenish as much as possible before Monday.

Eskom said that over the past week there have been multiple breakdowns and trips, including those at Tutuka, Kriel, Hendrina, Kusile, Arnot and Kendal power stations. Some of these units have returned to service but Eskom said this required to utilise extensive emergency generation reserves to supplement capacity during the week. “These now need to be replenished in order to increase available capacity for the week ahead.”