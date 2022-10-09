Eskom to try to limit load shedding to night-time as Stage 2 is implemented until Wednesday

Load shedding will be implemented daily at 4pm – 12am from Monday to Wednesday.
In a statement released on Sunday, Eskom said to the extent possible, it would try to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.
The power utility added that the load shedding would be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.
Since Saturday, two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service.
A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken off-line for repairs.
Eskom currently has 5 487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
For the past few weeks, South Africans have been plagued with Stage 3 and Stage 4 load shedding.
On Saturday, residents were given a slight reprieve after Eskom announced on Friday that load shedding would be suspended at 5am on Saturday due to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.
Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly and reiterated that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.
IOL