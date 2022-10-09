Eskom to try to limit load shedding to night-time as Stage 2 is implemented until Wednesday

In a statement released on Sunday, Eskom said to the extent possible, it would try to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.

Load shedding will be implemented daily at 4pm – 12am from Monday to Wednesday.

The power utility added that the load shedding would be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.

Since Saturday, two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service.

A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken off-line for repairs.