Cape Town – Eskom customers in Onrusrivier/Vermont and surrounding areas have been urged to switch off big appliances to prevent possible tripping of electricity when supply is restored after power outages. With Stage 4 of load shedding currently implemented, on Tuesday, the power utility Eskom urged its customers in Onrusriver/Vermont and surrounding areas to switch off stoves, geysers, pool pumps and all electrical appliances during load shedding.

Eskom said this would help with preventing an inrush current and possible tripping of electricity supply when supply was restored to large areas after load shedding. “Once the electricity has been restored, customers should wait at least 30 minutes before switching on stoves, geysers and pool pumps to avoid possible tripping of electricity,” “Cold load pick-up takes place when a distribution circuit is re-energised following an extended outage, where the current is high enough to cause a rapid overcurrent (load surge) that may cause the electricity supply to trip,” the statement further reads.

If supply has not been restored according to the load shedding schedule, customers should report faults on one of following platforms: Eskom was also encouraging customers to use Alfred, Eskom’s chat bot. They said Alfred would assist with logging electricity faults and giving immediate feedback, without having to call the Contact Centre. Click here for Alfred: https://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/ Alternatively, customers can download the MyEskom Customer App, which is available on the Google Play Store and the iPhone App Store.

The App allows users to log a fault and immediately provides a reference number needed to track progress on the fault. Click here to download the MyEskom Customer App: https://www.eskom.co.za/CustomerCare/Pages/AppSelfService.aspx

