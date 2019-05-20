File picture: Pixabay



Cape Town - The former lawyer for Linda Ntulo, the man accused of killing young Khayelitsha mother Aviwe Jam Jam and dumping her body in Athlone, has been shot dead at a business premises in Eiland informal settlement, Makhaza, Khayelitsha.

David Mbazwana was apparently shot several times by unknown assailants in full view of his sister outside a business that reportedly belonged to him on Sunday night.





According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, the 38-year-old died on the way to the hospital. No arrests have been made.





A close friend of Mbazwana has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting by police as well as the Hawks.





The friend, who did not want to be named, compared Mbazwana's murder to that of another prominent lawyer, Pete Mihalik. Mihalik was gunned down as he dropped his children at a top Cape Town school last year.





"Nobody can just go to Mbazwana and shoot him. Especially the Xhosa guys, because they all know him. And this thing is very very sad for his family. Even his partner was not okay when I spoke to him earlier.





"The big problem is the same people we represent are now targeting us," the friend, who is also a lawyer, said.





Mbazwana is well-known in the legal fraternity and has represented at least two clients believed to have links to the underworld.





He also represented Johannes Christiaan de Jager, who was convicted of killing 16-year-old Charmaine Mare and dismembering her corpse.





De Jager was also convicted of raping and strangling 18-year-old Cape Town prostitute Hiltina Alexander.





Ntulo is currently on trial for the murder of Jam Jam, who he's accused of beating to death and enlisting the help of a friend to dispose of her body.





Ntulo and Jam Jam were in a relationship and had a two-year-old son together.





They lived in Summerville Estate, in Kuilsriver, where Jam Jam was last seen alive. Her body was found in Vygieskraal by police on July 29, 2017.





Mbazwana initially defended Ntulo, Jam Jam's ex-boyfriend, until his contract was terminated in October 2017 and Asghar Mia from prominent Cape Town attorney William Booth's firm was appointed to replace him.





Police are investigating a case of murder and Van Wyk has appealed to anyone with information on the shooting to contact Harare SAPS at 021 363 9000 or Crime stop at 08600 10111.