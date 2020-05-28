Ex-top cop Arno Lamoer out on parole
Cape Town - Former Provincial Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer has been granted parole and was released from prison on Tuesday after serving two years behind bars.
Former colleagues of Lamoer, who cannot be identified, said he had been given a single cell at Malmesbury Prison and was allowed to lecture inside the prison.
On Wednesday, Mosele Sehloho, of the Department of Correctional Services, confirmed Lamoer was granted parole.
“If you are referring to Mr. Arno Lamoer, the former Provincial Commissioner of SAPS, he was indeed placed on parole on 26 May 2020 as he met all the requirements for parole. DCS will not further comment on this matter as we do not comment on parole replacements of individuals.”
A source, who asked not to be identified, said Lamoer was a former teacher and used his skills to teach inside prison. “He began in the police at the start of the 1980s and before that he was a teacher,” said the source.
“He was a lecturer inside prison and he was inside a single cell.”
Lamoer was sentenced to six years in jail after being found guilty of corruption in 2018. Two former senior police officers, Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, were sentenced to four years behind bars each.
Salim Dawjee, the owner of a tow truck company, was slapped with six years inside prison. Lamoer admitted he had written letters of good standing for Dawjee while being in the capacity of provincial commissioner between 2011 to 2013. Dawjee then gave Lamoer money to pay for personal expenses such as clothing.