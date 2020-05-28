Ex-top cop Arno Lamoer out on parole

Cape Town - Former Provincial Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer has been granted parole and was released from prison on Tuesday after serving two years behind bars.

Former colleagues of Lamoer, who cannot be identified, said he had been given a single cell at Malmesbury Prison and was allowed to lecture inside the prison.

On Wednesday, Mosele Sehloho, of the Department of Correctional Services, confirmed Lamoer was granted parole.

“If you are referring to Mr. Arno Lamoer, the former Provincial Commissioner of SAPS, he was indeed placed on parole on 26 May 2020 as he met all the requirements for parole. DCS will not further comment on this matter as we do not comment on parole replacements of individuals.”

A source, who asked not to be identified, said Lamoer was a former teacher and used his skills to teach inside prison. “He began in the police at the start of the 1980s and before that he was a teacher,” said the source.