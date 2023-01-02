EXCLUSIVE: Dutch man dies in kitesurfing incident at Muizenburg beach

Durban - A 33-year-old man has died after he was lifted into the air and carried several metres before landing in the car park at Sunrise Circle Beach in Muizenberg. The man is believed to have been from the Netherlands but had been living in South Africa in recent years.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It appears the man had been lifted in to the air while kite-boarding and he had landed in the car park area," said National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon. "Cape Medical Response and Netcare 911 paramedics conducted extensive Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation efforts on the scene before the man was then transported to hospital by CMR ambulance while CPR continued in the ambulance and on arrival at a hospital," he said. Melomed Group Marketing Manager, Shameema Adams, said the 33-year-old male patient was admitted to the emergency unit, via ambulance, at Melomed Tokai at 7pm on Thursday.

Adams said while still inside the ambulance, en route to hospital, the man was in a critical condition. Upon arrival at the hospital, the patient was rushed to the Resus Room (Resuscitation Room) for assessment following polytrauma protocols. "In attendance was the Melomed emergency doctor and the Melomed polytrauma surgeon. Even though prognosis was very poor at the onset, all attempts were made by the team to assist the patient. Despite all efforts, the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly. Unfortunately, the patient succumbed to his injuries and demised. His body was sent to the forensics department for further investigation and management," Adams said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Melomed shares our deepest condolences with the family during this difficult period. We urge the public to be alert during this festive season and keep safe," she added. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said Muizenberg police registered an Inquest for further investigation. IOL