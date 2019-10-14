'Faith in humanity restored': Bus driver saves passenger's life









Bus driver Moegmat Noor Kocks has been hailed a hero. Cape Town - A Golden Arrow bus driver has been lauded for his quick actions that probably saved a girl’s life. The driver, identified by GABS as Moegamat Noor Kocks, didn’t think twice of rushing to Groote Schuur Hospital after the 18-year old girl fainted on his bus. The teen, who asked not to be identified, says she was travelling from Hanover Park to Cape Town CBD and boarded the bus just after 6am. The girl, who is doing her internship at the Western Cape Education Department, says while being seated, she started to feel ill and then passed out. Her stepmother says she suffers from anaemia and is on medication.

Anaemia can damage the organs and even lead to death if untreated.

“She is anaemic and her (iron) levels were low that morning and she passed out,” the woman explains.

“The driver and the people on the bus were amazing. They managed to get a name from her for her grandmother and this was placed on social media.

“Women on the bus helped her. She had not eaten that morning and felt sick.”

The stepmom says the driver promptly changed his route and rushed the teen to the emergency section at Groote Schuur Hospital.

“The driver diverted his route while passing through Mowbray and informed the passengers who gave their full support.

“He made sure that she was seen to at the hospital and her father arrived shortly afterwards.”

She says they are grateful to the helpful passengers and the driver.

“What if she had to get off the bus and faint somewhere where it was not safe?

“With all the gender-based violence happening, they have restored my faith in humanity.”

She says her stepdaughter has recovered and is doing well.

A commuter posted on Facebook: “This is something we as commuters do not often report so I would once again like to applaud our driver for his actions.”

GABS spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, says Noor has been working as a driver at the company for 32 years and commended him for his kind act.

“When a young lady passenger recently fell ill, he jumped into action, asking passengers whether those in a rush would be willing to board another bus while other passengers were able to stay on board to assist Driver Kocks.

“The day after the incident, the passenger’s mother stopped the bus to thank everyone, including the driver.

“When asked how he felt after helping the lady, he said, ‘I felt very good because I could have been in the same position and need rescuing. It always feels good to help’.

Dyke-Beyer adds: “We commend him for his quick thinking and are very glad to hear that the young lady is recovering well.”

Daily Voice